Magistrate schools teenage parents

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A GRADE 10 pupil of New Matero Secondary School has been dragged to court for breaking the virginity of his Grade Seven girlfriend whom he also impregnated.

The boy, aged 17, is now expected to pay damages amounting to K6,000 in a suit filed by the uncle of his girlfriend, Evans Mukabila, 59.

Evidence before the court is that the boy and his girlfriend had sex several times since they got into a relationship in CLICK TO READ MORE