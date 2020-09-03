Magistrate issues warrant for witness

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has ordered that a witness who unceremoniously left court premises yesterday before testifying in a case a Patriotic Front (PF) official is charged with assault to attend court through a warrant.

Magistrate Mwale made the directive after he learnt that Joseph Kozi abruptly left the court premises in an alleged protest of having not received “something” which one of the complainants purportedly promised him.

This is in a case Lusaka Province PF youth chairperson, Daniel Kalembe, 41, is facing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that on March 12 this year, in Lusaka, Kalembe, a general worker of Kanyama Township, assaulted Nathan Phiri, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.