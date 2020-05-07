Magistrate drags judges to ConCourt

CHOMBA MUSIKA , Lusaka

A MAGISTRATE has gone to the Constitutional Court challenging the engagement of retired judicial officers like judges on contract.

Benjamin Mwelwa, a Livingstone-based magistrate, has petitioned the Constitutional Court to order that contracts given to already retired judicial officers be terminated.

He contends that the retention of retired officers on contract is not only demotivating to those who are not retired but are qualified to hold the positions, but it is also unconstitutional.

Magistrate Mwelwa also wants the court to order that all salaries drawn by the contracted retired judicial officials be paid back because