Magic in uncharted territory after playoff win

CHEWE KALIWILE, CHONGO SAMPA, Lusaka

MATERO Magic have entered uncharted territory after winning the tenth national title following a closely fought 82-80 victory over NAPSA Hurricanes in the third game of the National Championship play-offs at NASDEC over the weekend.

The defending champions had lost the first game in the series 68-62 but rallied in the second to win 75-55.

The victory left Hurricanes, who are the Midlands Basketball Association (MBA) champions, disappointed.

“It is really disappointing to say the least because as Hurricanes we were looking to have a double and it has not happened that way,” coach Mwape Kansolo said. “This is sport, there can only be one winner, but there’re some positives we have picked from all the three games we have played and we will work on them for the new season.”

Magic, who will be taking part in the second edition of Basketball Africa League, which will be held in Egypt and Rwanda, were ecstatic as expected.

“We are really happy because it was a really tough game,” coach Orbert Shamboko said. “The final scoreline, only two points [separated us], they gave us a run for our money. We look forward to the new season and the Basketball Africa League.”

From tip off, Magic posed an attacking threat and got the first baskets of the game through point guard Spocian Ngoma, who has been impressive throughout