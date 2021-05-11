Magasa urges ZRU to be tough

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

MUFULIRA Leopards coach Willis Magasa has urged Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) to start meting out stiffer penalties on erring teams and officials to help curb the image-tarnishing incidences that have brought the game into disrepute and ridicule this season.

On Saturday referee Brian Musonda halted the Kitwe Playing Field (KPF) versus Leopards match at Spoilers Den in Kitwe after the two teams failed to agree with his decisions.

Magasa said in an interview that failure by ZRU to sanction some teams over bad behaviour is the root cause of all the current happenings this season.

The abandonment of Saturday’s game meant that the National Rugby League has so far recorded two encounters that have ended prematurely.

The first game to be abandoned this season was the Kitwe derby pitting Diggers and rivals KPF after players traded punches during a