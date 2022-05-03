Magasa impressed with women ruggers

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DESPITE failing to attain qualification to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, national women sevens coach Willis Magasa says the team has made massive strides and will soon be a force to reckon with on the continent. Zambia on Saturday lost 14-10 to Madagascar in the quarter-finals of Africa Women’s Cup Sevens in Tunisia to end their dreams of making it to Birmingham. The defeat meant that the women will not be tagging along with their male counterparts at the Commonwealth Games in July. Magasa said in an interview in the aftermath of the team’s failure to qualify to the Commonwealth Games that his charges are on the right track and will soon realise their potential. “Yes, we have made some considerable progress considering the short preparations, lack of game time and limited resources in comparison to our counterparts,” he said.

"In the previous editions, we would lose by huge margins and coming close causing some upsets for me means we're moving in the right direction." The women's team booked a place in the main qualifiers after winning the pre-qualifiers tournament in Burundi. "We are rebuilding women's sevens and to immediately expect the ladies to