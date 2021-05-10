Magande preaches culture remodelling, hard work

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

CULTURE remodelling will be a catalyst for the attainment of mass production as opposed to dependency on imports, former Minister of Finance Ng’andu Magande has said.

Mr Magande said Zambians should embrace a culture of hard work to start producing goods instead of being consumers.

He said for people to appreciate hard work, there is need for culture remodelling to deal with mindset change, which is critical for personal and national development.

“Zambia should have citizens who have capacity to produce goods and services without depending on developed countries. Zambians need to be patriotic by being active participants in the economy,” Mr Magande, who was minister of Finance from 2003 to 2008 in late President Levy Mwanawasa’s administration, said in an interview recently.

He said citizens should embrace long-term planning for them to be