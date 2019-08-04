Mag44, Pompi done with ‘Bwana’

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

GOSPEL artistes Mag44 and Pompi have finished working on their joint album titled Bwana which they will be releasing before the end of the year.

Mag44 explained that Bwana is about how God is the owner of everything.

“Bwana as the meaning of the word suggests is a boss, so what we realised is when we were doing the whole album, is that everything would point to who we believe is the boss of all bosses, that is God. So that’s pretty much what the album is about,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/