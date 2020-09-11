Mafishi remains found in pieces

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

The carcass of the Copperbelt University (CBU) iconic fish has been found in Wusakile Township at a house of an employee of the institution.

This virtually dashes the wish of CBU students to have the fish, named Mafishi, preserved or embalmed. All hope is not lost though as there are efforts to put Mafishi together again.

CBU vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma said in an interview yesterday that Mafishi, although cut into pieces, has been located at a house of a worker whose identity has been withheld.

“Our investigations have yielded some new findings. We have managed to locate Mafishi, it has been found at some house in Wusakile, cut in pieces,” Professor Ngoma said.

He said although the carcass is in pieces, a technical team at the university has indicated that it will be able to put the CLICK TO READ MORE