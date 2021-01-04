Madison Life unleashes K36m in claims

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MADISON Life paid out 6,381 claims worth almost K36 million between January and December last year, exceeding its budget.

In response to a press query, Madison Life said it paid a total of K35,926,908, against the target of K27,611,520 during the period under review.

“Madison Life recorded a gross loss of K692,403. The highest claim was recorded in July at K4,450,158. This was followed by the month of March, which recorded K4,042, 231,” the report reads.

Of the total claims, surrenders accounted for the larger chunk at K11,701,163 while loans accounted for