Macky II puts everything in perspective

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THE success of hip-hop artiste Macky II (Mika Kaira) is well-documented, but it now appears he is also a subject of envy, not from fellow rappers in the game, but from some outside.

A degree holder from the University of Zambia (UNZA), Jordan Kapson could not hold it any longer and decided to let it out.

"Everytime I see Macky II living in luxury, I cry. I spent five whole years at UNZA, doing very hard practicals, I was not sleeping. And the course of that Mwenye [Indian] used to give me sleepless nights. After graduation, I have never lived like Macky who has a G12 certificate," he posted on Facebook.