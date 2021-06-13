Macky II keeps focus a mid storm

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

MACKY II’s decision to align himself with the Patriotic Front (PF), for whom he has released a campaign song titled Solly Alebwelelapo together

with Mampi, seems to have divided his fan base.It is understandable in this politically-charged environment.But nonetheless, he is showing a strong determination to keep the focus on the larger picture, his own career away from politics.The rapper has just released a single titled Sancho (Mwabombeni), on which he pays tribute to his parents."You can't empathise until you put yourself in your parent's shoes," he said ahead of the song's release on Thursday. "Not everyone is built to empathise with others until certain life moments make them. The very first time you'll miss your parents is when you start living in the dorms ku [at] college away from home."Still you'll ask for money and food without understanding how hard they have to work to support you. The first time you'll ever feel grateful to have hardworking and supportive parents is when you graduate from college. You'll realise not all your peers were fortunate to have had any financial support. These friends had to work to pay for school, food, rent and bills while going to school."But you'll only truly feel grateful every time you have to pay for your bills, rent and food.If you lose your job and can't make payments anymore, you'll turn to your parents for help,but with guilt for the first time because you'll feel you let them down."Your gratitude will only increase when you have your own child. Then you'll know how much sacrifices they had to make for you, including all those sleepless nights. Then you'll make an effort to build better relationships with them and spend more quality time with them." The song, perhaps unexpected after the storm he created after the release of his political song, has divided opinion among his fans with some trying