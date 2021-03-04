Macadamia plantation: Vubwi district’s pride

STEPHEN PHIRI, Vubwi

SITTING on a 650 hectares piece of land is a macadamia plantation in Vubwi, Eastern Province.

Prior to being declared a district, Vubwi was unknown to most Zambians.

It was declared a district some months after the Patriotic Front (PF) and former President Michael Sata were ushered into office on September 23, 2011.

Vubwi, which borders Malawi, was part of Chadiza before 2012.

Losacco Company, an Italian investment, employs 200 permanent workers and 450 seasonal workers.

The company has employed Zambian and Malawian nationals since Vubwi is a border district.

Vubwi has seen massive development since PF assumed office.

Roads, hospitals and schools, among others, are receiving a facelift as Vubwi is developing at a fast pace.

