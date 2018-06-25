Mabumba tours Zambia to consult

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

‘MY COLLEAGUES and I may not be a depository of knowledge, wisdom and intelligence. You are the people running our school system and are in touch with the grassroots. You represent a broad spectrum of our people, hence our decision to come and get your views as we embark on reforming the education system in Zambia,” minister of General Education David Mabumba says.

He said this when he opened the Provincial Education Indaba on education reforms in all the 10 provinces of Zambia.

The Ministry of General Education decided to conduct educational reforms on teacher recruitment, deployment and retention, procurement and distribution of teaching and learning materials. The reforms will also focus on the procurement and distribution of school furniture, management of user fees, upgrading of selected primary schools into secondary schools and the application of national values.

Teacher recruitment, deployment and retention

Teacher recruitment, retention and deployment attracted emotive debate from all stakeholders who attended the meetings in the 10 provinces.

The stakeholders, who included academicians, administrators, legislators and traditional leaders,called for decentralisation of the teacher recruitment exercise.

Their complaint was that most teachers, if not all, ask for transfers from rural areas when deployed there, preferring to work in urban areas.

“There is a school in Mununga where pupils learn twice a week because teachers are very few. Give us the right to employ because these teachers you give us from urban areas come with two letters, one to show that they have been deployed, and another showing that they have a medical condition which requires them to be near a hospital,’’ Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa lamented.

Stakeholders are of the view that once the teacher recruitment exercise is decentralised, rural schools will be able to retain teachers.

The participants also felt that the devolution of enrolment powers to provincial authorities in the Ministry of Education will give an opportunity to graduate teachers in the regions to get employed.

Discussants expressed concern that the national recruitment process is prone to nepotism, noting that applicants who have connections with people in influential positions in the ministry of Education are often given preferential treatment.

Others opined that the national recruitment process favours applicants in urban areas over those in rural areas.

“We do not influence the selection process, teacher recruitment is done in a transparent manner,’’ Ministry of General Education director of human resources and administration Peggy Chirwa said..

Ms Chirwa however, acknowledged that the education system has gaps, in that it has inadequate resources to respond to the actual needs of the sector.

For example, in 2017 about 32,208 teachers applied to join the public service, but only 3,148 were selected, whereas in 2016, 6,000 teachers were employed.

Ms Chirwa suggested that to beef up the numbers of teachers, Government should engage assistant teachers who should be renumerated slightly lower than other teachers.

Procurement, distribution of teaching materials.

It was noted that the current teaching and learning materials which are being used in schools are full of mistakes, making it difficult for the teachers to do their jobs competently.

The participants said some new teaching materials are not self-explanatory and this makes it difficult for pupils to study on their own.

Actually, the stakeholders in all the 10 provinces demand the withdrawal of certain textbooks being used in schools.

“Currently books which are being used in schools are procured from a private publisher. However, we are of the view that specialists from the Curriculum Development Centre (CDC) should start developing materials which will be published through the Zambia Education Publishing House,’’ director standard and curriculum Sunday Mwape said.

The idea is that once the Ministry of General Education is given copyright of teaching materials, they should be made available to learners in both hard and soft copy.

Procurement and distribution of school furniture.

The marathon tour also found that there is a serious shortage of desks in some schools, forcing some pupils to sit on the floor while others have to squeeze themselves on limited desks.

Teachers and school managers in all the provinces suggested that the buying of school furniture should be decentralised and purchases should be done in the respective regions.

The latest procurement by the Ministry of General Education of 44,000 desks for schools across the country was not enough to meet demand.

The process of buying desks started in 2011 and delivery was concluded in 2014.

“Currently the Ministry has to procure 95,400 desks for new and old schools. Two hundred and twenty schools which have been upgraded into secondary schools need 26,400 desks,’’ Ministry of General Educated head of procurement Jacob Masatunya said.

The Ministry of General Education is of the view that school furniture should be bought locally through youth resource centres, schools and government wings.

And as a way of increasing classroom spaces, Government is considering constructing simple structures in schools to cater for the growing population of pupils.

“Most of the pupils have not been able to make it to secondary school because of the cut-off point. The cut-off point naturally cuts off some pupils because only four out of 10 are able to find a place in secondary school,’’ Zambia Education Projects Implementation director Joseph Nthele said.

Mr Mabumba’s tour created a platform for pupils, teachers, school managers and other stakeholder to air their concerns and make suggestions on how to improve teaching services and learning conditions.

The issue of school fees also dominated discourse during the meetings, with some stakeholders wondering why public schools are allegedly demanding high tuition fees.

The decision by the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) to introduce external examinations at grade nine whereby a candidate is expected to pay K75 per subject, plus registration fees was seen as a deterrent to pupils, especially those from rural areas.

Mr Mabumba also interacted with pupils in the provinces that he visited.

Prominent among the concerns of pupils was teacher absenteeism, the tendency by teachers to delegate their work to pupils, poor diet in boarding schools, while other learners complained that they are often chased from class when they delay to pay school fees.