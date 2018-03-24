Mable unveils Wayaya Fashions

Fashion Trends with ANGELA CHISHIMBA

AN ENTREPRENEUR has established a local clothing brand, Wayaya Fashions, with a vision to market Zambian clothing beyond the borders.

The local fashion house was conceptualised in November 2017, and started operating this year, says Wayaya Fashions director Mable Chanda.

Mrs Chanda, who has a keen eye for detail and has exceptional creativity, is a renowned designer.

“The objective and vision of Wayaya Fashions is to have a local clothing brand that can compete favourably on the international market to enhance visibility and diverse talent and culture of African clothing,” she said.

Mrs Chanda said African designs have recently seen an upswing, with global interest, after the release of Black Panther, the latest movie from Marvel Studios.

“It is almost by coincidence the launch of Wayaya Fashions comes at such an opportune time as the country is seeing local designs being worn on the red carpet in Hollywood.”

“Angela Basset, a veteran movie star in Black Panther, and Queen of the fictitious African country of Wakanda, was recently shown wearing a design by a Zambian designer, Kapasa Musonda of Mangishi Doll Designs,” she said.

Mrs Chanda, who holds a bachelor of Business Administration and diploma in Humanities and Social Sciences and has a journalism background, said what sets Wayaya Fashions apart from other designs is its unique signature stitch.

“It is an outer chevron stitch which makes the detail of the fabric patchwork being used more pronounced, adding to the uniqueness of the clothing.”

The brand mixes Chitenge material with contemporary fabrics, and a number of clothes are hand-stitched.

Mrs Chanda said the vision of Wayaya Fashions is to market Zambian clothing to a wide market, focusing on the United States and United Kingdom, and eventually breaking into the rest of Europe.

She said the company intends to promote the Zambia fashion industry, which has potential to create jobs for models, tailors, fabric retailers, including local cotton-growers.

She said proceeds from sales will support various local charities.

To introduce the brand, two activities have been planned.

The first activity was the launch on social media and another will take place on March 31 at Wayaya All Events where Wayaya Fashions’ showroom will be located.

Three brand ambassadors have been selected to work on the brand, and these include Brandina Chiyabi, Christina Sakala and Kunda Kakoma, accomplished and professional models whose careers span many years combined.

With their experience in the industry, the brand ambassadors have recruited 10 models that will be part of the launch of the clothing line on the Zambian and international markets.

Locally, Wayaya Fashions has made outfits for elite models of Zambia Fashion Show, fashion icon and musician Cleo Ice Queen, Bomb$hell and Chef187.

The brand has also been tasked to be the local headline designer for Global Super Models Zambia 2018, a pageant attracting models from 30 countries around the world.

The brand has so far attracted more than 4,000 followers on social media.

Wayaya Fashions can be found online on the following platforms:

Website: www.wayayafashions .com.

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wayayafashions.

Twitter: @wayayafashions.

Instagram: @wayaya fashions.

Let us support local designers.

Have a blessed weekend.

For comments email: achishimba@gmail.com or achishimba@daily-mail.co.zm.