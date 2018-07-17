Mabeta: Proud of being his own boss

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Choma

WHILE many people are struggling to find jobs in the formal sector, there are people like Felix Mabeta, 42, who believe in self-employment. What matters is for one to leave their comfort zone and start some business.

Mr Mabeta, a husband and father of six, believes there is no such thing as lack of employment for a creative mind and a risk-taker.

The Choma businessman earns a living through growing and selling of seedlings, a business he has been doing throughout his working life.

Mr Mabeta grows different seedlings such as oranges, guavas, pawpaws, Mexican apple, peaches and indigenous fruits like baobab trees, masuku and masau among others.

He produces not less than 10,000 orange seedlings per annum while Mexican apples and mango range between 6,000 and 7,000.

In terms of decorative seedlings, Mr Mabeta plants palm trees, ash oak, Cypress, jacaranda, flamboyant and rose flowers.

He says seedling production is a lucrative business because he built a house out of it and he is able to support his family without any challenges.

On a daily basis, he sells about 10 to 20 seedlings if the business is slow and about 50, 000 seedlings when business is good.

A white farmer he once worked for in Mazabuka some years back motivated him to start the business.

“I worked for a white man in 2000, but unfortunately he went back to Europe,” he says.

After that a Choma man who wanted to set up the same type of business approached him for help and he gladly accepted.

At the time, Mr Mabeta could not start his own business because he did not have startup capital.

“I worked for him for about four years until he relocated to Livingstone. He wanted to take me with him, but I couldn’t go because it would have meant leaving my whole family behind,” he said.

However, Mr Mabeta overcame his challenges and managed to set up up his own business with K3,000.

“My Zimbabwean boss had given me a target to produce a certain number of seedlings, and when I met the target, he was impressed with my tenacity. He paid me enough money to set up my own business,” he says.

It was in 2004 when Mr Mabeta started producing seedlings as a lone farmer but when demand shot up and the project expanded, he was able to employ helpers.

“So slowly I started bringing in helpers and I have a lot of them now and they all have families to support, meaning that a number of families rely on this business,” he says.

With the great passion that he has in seedling production, Mr Mabeta is proud of being his own boss and has no intention of looking for employment in the formal sector.

He says he is comfortable with what he does because he is capable of making ends meet.

“I have never been employed by the Government or neither have I had a fulltime formal job because I have always loved doing business and I am comfortable with it. My passion (for business) has now grown bigger because I enjoy what I do.

“I am so passionate about it that I report for work at 06:00 hours every day because I want to lead by example to my workers,” Mr Mabeta says.

The small-scale farmer shares that being able to meet basic needs of his family will not limit him from dreaming bigger for his business. He wants to grow the business beyond his wild imagination and make his farm one of the big producers of tree plantations in Zambia.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church devout member disagrees with the notion that there is no employment in Zambia.

He says employment can be created by anyone if one chooses to think outside the box and step out of their comfort zone.

“Employment opportunities are available unless one refuses to think, then they will have the reason to blame Government [for not creating employment]. People who have that attitude are just lazy,” Mr Mabeta says.

He says not everyone in life can have the opportunity to work in the formal sector, therefore others have to create their own jobs.

However, Mr Mabeta believes Government should provide an enabling environment for private businesses to thrive.

He says Zambia has seen massive population growth and to eradicate poverty the private sector needs to create employment for the people.

“People should not wait for Government to create employment, but individuals should think of something to do. We are too many in this country, let us think of what we need to do, that’s the only way we will push this country forward,” Mr Mabeta says.

He further says seedling production is an easy business to do which one could embark on with minimal capital and medium sized land.

Mr Mabeta is commending Government for the “plant a million trees” campaign which President Edgar Lungu launched in Chinsali last month, saying it will give a boost to businesses such as his.