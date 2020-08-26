Maamba power back on grid

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

MAAMBA Collieries Limited has started supplying electricity to Zesco Limited after the faulty machine was restored on Sunday.

On August 8, the mine stopped supplying electricity to the power utility company after one of its two machines malfunctioned while the other one was undergoing routine maintenance.

Maamba is an independent power producer which supplies 264 Megawatts to Zesco on a commercial basis.

Zesco senior corporate affairs manager John Kunda said in an interview yesterday the faulty machine was restored on Sunday while the other one will be switched on tomorrow.

Kunda said when the two units are restored, load-shedding is expected to reduce to between six to 10 hours from the current eight to 12 hours.