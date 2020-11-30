‘Maamba out, no problem’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE placing of Maamba Collieries thermal power plant on care and maintenance will not increase hours of load-shedding, Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has assured Zambians.

Maamba Collieries thermal power plant contributes 300 megawatts (MW) to the national power grid.

The country’s peak demand for electricity has been recorded at 1,960MW.

Mr Nkhuwa said in an interview on Saturday that Government will next week bring in machines which will supplement the deficit that will be created as a result of CLICK TO READ MORE