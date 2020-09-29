Maamba Collieries unveils modern machinery

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

MAAMBA Collieries Limited (MCL), the country’s largest independent power producer, has unveiled a game-changing milling drum equipment that will be used to mine coal without drilling and blasting.

The high-tech equipment boasts a 3.8-metre drum optimised for maximum productivity at minimum cost over Maamba’s soft rock.

Launching the equipment in Maamba, Sinazongwe district, over the weekend, Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said MCL, which generates power independent of climate change and provides diversity of the energy mix, has proved to be critical to the energy sector in reducing load shedding.

The drought experienced over the past five years has reduced generation capacity of the