‘LWSC water clean for consumption’

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

PRELIMINARY investigations by Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company (LWSC) into suspected contamination of water in Mtendere Township Section B have established that the commodity is safe for consumption.

And the company has provided two bowsers to supply water to affected residents after the water utility shut supply to the area to pave way for investigations into suspected contamination of the commodity.

On Wednesday, LWSC advised its customers in the area against drinking tap water until investigations were conducted to ascertain if indeed it was contaminated. CLICK TO READ MORE