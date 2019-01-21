Lwandamina speaks Confed Cup title

MULWANDA LUPIYA, KELLY NJOMBO, Ndola, Lusaka

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina is targeting winning the Confederation Cup.

Zesco on Saturday night beat South African giants Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to reach the group stage 5-2 on aggregate.

Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu put Zesco in the driving seat with a well-executed grasscutter from outside the box on 10 minutes before his compatriot Jesse Were doubled the lead in the 68th minutes after pouncing on a Lazarus Kambole rebound