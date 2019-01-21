Sport

Lwandamina speaks Confed Cup title

January 21, 2019
1 Min Read
ZESCO United midfielder Anthony Akumu (right) and defender Mwila Phiri (left) block Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat during the Confederation Cup return match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night. Zesco won 2-1. PICTURE: BACKPAGE

MULWANDA LUPIYA, KELLY NJOMBO, Ndola, Lusaka
ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina is targeting winning the Confederation Cup.
Zesco on Saturday night beat South African giants Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to reach the group stage 5-2 on aggregate.
Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu put Zesco in the driving seat with a well-executed grasscutter from outside the box on 10 minutes before his compatriot Jesse Were doubled the lead in the 68th minutes after pouncing on a Lazarus Kambole rebound

