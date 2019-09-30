Lwandamina speaks Champions League trophy

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina says the objective of everyone at the club is to win the CAF Champions League.

And captain Jacob Banda has attributed the qualification to the group stage to teamwork.

Lwandamina said in an interview on Saturday after watching his team beat Tanzanian side Young Africans 2-1 that winning the Champions League is the target this season.

