ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina is hoping for divine intervention to find a suitable replacement for striker Lazarus Kambole who has joined South African top side Kaizer Chiefs.

Lwandamina said in an interview at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday after his team beat Buildcon 2-0 to advance to the Absa Cup final that Kambole has set the bar high.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/