Lwandamina nods TP Mazembe, Agosto ties

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and BENEDICT TEMBO, DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZESCO United coach George Lwandamina says facing the big guns will give his players impetus to punch beyond their weight as they strive to attain continental glory.

Zesco were paired in the CAF Champions League Group A alongside Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe, Primeiro Agosto of Angola and the winner between Egyptian side Zamalek and Generation Foot of Senegal.