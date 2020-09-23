Lwandamina fired

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER missing out on the title and continental football, Super Division side Zesco United have sacked head coach George Lwandamina with a year left on his current deal.

Despite having enjoyed two largely successful separate spells at the club, it appears the meek manner in which the team lost the title to Nkana and missed out on continental football last season has not gone down well with the club hierarchy.

At the start of the season, Zesco were in unmatched form winning their first nine games before a draw against Green Eagles signalled a dip in form.

By the time the league was going into the COVID–19 enforced break in March, they had lost grip on the summit, having gone five games without a