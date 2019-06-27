Luxury safari in Liuwa plains

FRANCIS CHEWE, Kalabo

IN AN article in Elite Traveler, the private jet lifestyle magazine, Lauren Jade Hill wrote that the Western Province may soon be the place where those in the know head to for a luxury safari.

Now her prediction was not just because the region witnesses the world’s second largest wildebeest migration from November to May every year. It is because of King Lewanika Lodge, which opened in the wildlife-rich Liuwa Plains National Park in 2017.

The lodge is run by the award-winning Time + Tide, whose story started 70 years when the legendary Norman Carr, somewhat living ahead of his time, pioneered a community and conservation-based safari experience in Zambia.

To just hear that King Lewanika Lodge has a connection with Norman Carr is enough to convince industry players that they are dealing with quite something here.