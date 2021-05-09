Luwingu women, girls see hope in GEWEL

MONICA KAYOMBO, Luwingu

LUWINGU, one of the oldest districts in Zambia having been created in 1906, has over the years faced challenges in terms of empowerment for women and girls.

Although the total female population is at 61,842, surpassing that of males at 60,294 according to the 2010 census, women and girls remain in the shadows of men with their potential limited to the kitchen.

But there is hope for women and girls in the district now following a project by the World Bank to empower them with education and business skills in conjunction with the Ministry of Community Development.

The project, dubbed Girls’ Education, Women’s Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL), was launched in 2016 aimed at improving the livelihoods of women and girls.

So far in Luwingu 2,863 women have benefited from the project which is ongoing.

A recent visit to Luwingu district revealed that many women and girls have benefited from the empowerment project and used the resources to improve their livelihoods.

The project provides support to women and access to secondary education for girls from