LuSE witnesses sharp rise in turnover

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) listed firms witnessed a sharp rise in turnover to K1.6 million from K700,905.

The rise in turnover entails that the local bourse witnessed increased trade activities.

According to LuSE’s weekly stock news update for April 30, overall trading activity occurred in 12 firms.

“A total of 385,145 shares were transacted in 118 trades, yielding a market turnover of K1,685,835. This is compared to a total of 593,270 shares that were transacted in 202 trades, yielding a market turnover of K700,905 in the week ended April 23,” the report reads.

Of the total turnover, African Explosives Limited Zambia accounted for the largest chunk at K526,276 followed by Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investments Holdings at K375, 782 and Copperbelt Energy Corporation was third at