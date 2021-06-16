LuSE witnesses fall in turnover

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) firms last week witnessed a deep fall in turnover of over K955,000 with Zambia Sugar Plc, Lafarge Zambia Plc and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) accounting for a larger amount. The turnover dipped from K4,281,087, which was recorded the week ending June 4, 2021. Of the total amount, Zambia Sugar earned K369,539.23 after 115,481 shares were transacted in 15 trades. Lafarge Zambia made K217,360 after 43,472 shares were conducted in 11 trades and CEC made K133,375 after 106,700 shares were handled in 29 trades. According to LuSE weekly stock news update for the week ending June 11, a total of 356,306 shares were transacted in 192 trades, yielding a market turnover of K955,882. This is compared to 3,229,121 shares that exchanged hands in 100 trades, resulting in a market turnover of K4,281,087 the previous week ending June 4. Overall trading activity occurred in 23 listed and quoted firms including African Explosive Limited Zambia, Airtel Networks, Bata Shoe Company, British American Tobacco Zambia, CEC and Investrust Bank. Other firms are Lafarge Zambia, Madison Financial Services, National Breweries, Pamodzi Hotel, Puma Energy, Real Estate Investment Zambia, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, Shoprite, Zambeef, Zambian Breweries, Metal Fabricators of Zambia, Zanaco, ZCCM- Investments Holdings, Zambia Sugar, Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited, First Quantum Minerals and CEC Africa on the quoted tier. The all-share index closed at 4,267.84 points down from 4,292.98 points recorded the previous week ending June 4, 2021. The market closed on a capitalisation of K58, 829,076,839 including Shoprite Holdings. Bonds of face value of K251, 505,000 were transacted in two trades resulting in a market value sales of K149, 746,000. This is compared to bonds of face value of K510,717,000 which were transacted in 21 trades resulting in a market value sale of K262,256,000. Meanwhile, Lafarge Zambia Plc majority shareholders have