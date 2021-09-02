LuSE trading sees Zanaco topping

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

LISTED firms on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) last week witnessed a nose dive in turnover of K5.2 million with Zanaco Plc earning the bulk. Zanaco managed K2.6 million after 3.1 million shares were transacted in 16 trades, followed by Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) which made K1.56 million after 897,651 shares were performed in 91 trades.

Real Estate Investment Zambia Plc gathered K1.25 million after one million shares were handled in two trades.

According to the LuSE weekly stock news update, 11 listed firms participated in the overall trading activity on the local bourse.

"In the week ended August 27, 2021, a total of 5,063,840 shares were transacted in 141 trades, yielding a market turnover of K5,217,404," LuSE stated. This is in comparison with 11.8 million shares that exchanged hands in 316 trades yielding a massive market turnover of K17.6 million recorded during the week ending August 20.