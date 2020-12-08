LuSE overall turnover hits K11 million

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) last week recorded a significant increase in overall turnover of K11.3 million from K2.8 million due to improved market activity.

Of the overall turnover, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) accounted for a bulk of over K10.9 million while the rest was shared by seven companies that participated in 85 trades on the local bourse.

During the period under review, CEC had a total of 12,228,090 shares which were transacted in 32 trades.

“In the week ended December 4,2020, a total of 12,416,414 shares were transacted in 85 trades, yielding a market turnover of K11,338,011.

"This is compared to a total of 3,611,043 shares transacted in 61 trades yielding a market turnover of K2,800,434 in the