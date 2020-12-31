LuSE market capitalisation drops to K56bn

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) market capitalisation declined to K56.9 billion in November from K57 billion the previous month.

According to a LuSE news flash, the decline in market capitalisation, which is the value of a company that is traded on the stock market, included Shoprite Holdings.

“The market closed on a capitalisation of K56,933,000,000 including Shoprite Holdings and K22,694,000,000 excluding Shoprite Holdings. Shoprite Holdings is a dual listed security,” the report states.

There were 38 trades recorded in which 15,364,075 shares were transacted, resulting in a market turnover of K12,967,382 on the equities market.

This is in comparison with 282 trades in which 315,473 shares changed hands in 315,473 shares, yielding a market turnover of K641,393 recorded in October.

