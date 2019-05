TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) witnessed increased market activity last week to post an overall turnover of about K60,000 from almost K55,000 the previous week.

Out of the 22 listed and 13 quoted firms, nine companies actively participated with 92,934 shares transacted in 82 trades compared to 58,345 shares transacted in 47 trades the previous week.