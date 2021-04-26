LuSE, Kukula get capital market sandbox admission

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) and Kukula Capital have been admitted to be part of the first cohort that will participate in the capital market sandbox, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said.

Last month, SEC launched a platform dubbed regulatory capital market sandbox to protect investors and promote development of the local capital market.

A regulatory sandbox is a tailored regulatory environment for conducting live tests of innovative products, solutions and services.

“We have so far admitted two applicants who are existing capital market players, the feedback is good. We have received more applications and currently undertaking preliminary assessments for considerations to admit. We will be admitting three more firms as it is five admissions required per cohort,” SEC financial inclusion manager Mubanga Kondolo said in an interview recently.

Mr Kondolo said SEC needed to meet the threshold of five participants in the CLICK TO READ MORE