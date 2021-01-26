LuSE in reduced trade activity

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) last week witnessed reduced trade activity resulting in the drop in the overall turnover to K32,233 from K941,903 the previous week.

During the week under review, a total of 12,316 shares were transacted in 19 trades compared to 979,214 shares transacted in 60 trades the previous week.

Out of the 23 listed companies, trade activity was only recorded in five firms from six the previous week, according to LuSE weekly stock news.

"In the week ended January 22, 2021, trading activity was recorded in African Explosive Limited Zambia (AELZ), Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), Standard Chartered Bank Zambia, Shoprite and