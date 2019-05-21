LuSE in K2m turnover

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

DESPITE companies listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) posting an increase in the number of trades, the local bourse recorded a notable drop in turnover of over K2 million last month.

The local bourse recorded trades amounting to 498, resulting in a market turnover of about K2 million compared to 418 trades which accounted for over K4 million in March.

The decline in turnover last month entails that LuSE witnessed a drop in market activity.