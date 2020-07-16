LuSE cries foul

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

REDUCED market activity and share price drop in some companies listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) resulted in a significant decline in the overall turnover to about K26,000 last week from over K33 million the previous week.

Last week, a total of 25,538 shares were transacted in 22 trades compared to 41,866,411 shares transacted in 36 trades.

According to the LuSE Weekly stock news, during the week under review trade activity was recorded in four firms from 10 companies the previous week.

"In the week ending July 3, 2020, 538 shares were transacted in 22 trades, yielding a market turnover of