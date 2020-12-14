LuSE courts rural market

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

IN A quest to attract more investors on the capital market, Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) is expected to launch a direct market access mobile phone product to enable potential investors, especially those in rural areas, to buy shares and bonds on the stock market.

Business development executive Lina Lungu said local investors who are interested in buying shares and bonds will soon be using mobile phones to do so.

“We are currently working on a direct market access to have mobile phone users have access to purchase shares in the comfort of their homes. We are hoping to complete it by end of this year or beginning of next year. Investors will be able to buy shares and CLICK TO READ MORE