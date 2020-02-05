LuSE, ACCA pen deal to develop capital markets

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to help develop the capital markets in the country.

The MoU is aimed at enhancing employability of students through capacity building initiatives.

LuSE chief executive officer Priscilla Sampa said the partnership will allow the institutions to share values, standards and skills to help create a vibrant capital market CLICK TO READ MORE