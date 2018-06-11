Lusambo warns UNZA students

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned University of Zambia (UNZA) students that they will be identified and flushed out of the institution if they continue with their riotous behaviour.

Mr Lusambo said the provincial administration will work closely with law enforcement agencies and university management to ensure that unruly students are rooted out of the campus.

“I wish to apologise to motorists who were caught up in the protest by the unruly students. I further wish to sternly warn the students that I will not tolerate such levels of irresponsibility in the province,” he said.

He said power outages occur everywhere even in developed countries and could be