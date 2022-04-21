Lusambo warned against sneaking into house

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has been warned against sneaking into his seized residence in Chamba Valley because he will be committing an offence for which he will face serious consequences.

And former Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela was yesterday summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) supposedly for questioning over unknown issues.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe told a media briefing that investigations around Mr Lusambo’s seized properties worth K22.8 million are still going on.

“Following the seizure, Mr Lusambo has not had any access to these properties from the time they were seized.

"If Mr Lusambo sneaks into the house, he will be committing an offence and