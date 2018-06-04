Lusambo reflects on ban

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he has reflected on the advice by Speaker of the National Assembly and President Edgar Lungu over his behaviour in Parliament during the last sitting.Mr Lusambo’s ‘repentance’ follows his 30-day suspension from National Assembly which has since elapsed.

And Mr Lusambo, who is Kabushi Member of Parliament, has urged his fellow MPs not to turn Parliament into a “political battlefield to satisfy their small political egos”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/