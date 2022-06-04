Lusambo contempt case thrown out

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s application to cite UPND Lusaka Province youth chairperson Anderson Banda and other ruling party sympathisers for contempt has been dismissed because the magistrate who received the plea has no authority to hear it. Lusaka resident magistrate Faides Hamaundu ruled yesterday that she cannot grant the legislator’s request because the alleged contempt did not happen in the face of her court. This is in a case Mr Lusambo, who is former Lusaka Province Minister, and his wife, Nancy, are accused of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, among other charges. But when the accused appeared before Economic and Financial Crimes Court last month, the couple complained and claimed that Mr Banda and some UPND cadres wanted to attack them within the court premises, where they also caused confusion. Mr Lusambo’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, submitted that the cadres allegedly wanted to kill his client and victimised his wife and others who accompanied him as they were escorted out through the magistrate’s entrance.

Magistrate Hamaundu then granted the duo an application to