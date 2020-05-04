Lusambo advises women on how to keep husbands home

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WIVES should be more caring and loving to their husbands so that they can be attracted to take alcohol from home and not bars, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has advised.

Mr Lusambo said: “Maybe the reason men are not drinking from home is that women are harsh on them.

“Be caring and loving so that men are attracted to drink from home and not bars.”

The minister said men should drink from homes to protect their families from