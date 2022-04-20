Lusaka youth burns visiting uncle

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AN innocent journey to Lusaka to visit his relatives turned ugly for a 42-year-old man of Mansa who has died after allegedly being torched by his 20-year-old nephew in Bauleni Township. Gift Mbewe allegedly poured kerosene on Francis Chibwe, of Chief Kalasa's area in Mansa, Luapula Province, and set him ablaze using a matchstick. Mr Chibwe was visiting his relatives in Bauleni Township when the incident happened on March 25 this year. In an interview yesterday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Mr Chibwe was torched around 16:00 hours and he sustained burns on his stomach and chest. "He was rescued by