PRISCILLA MWILA, LUSAKA

ABOUT 100 speed humps will be placed in various parts of Lusaka to prevent accidents, city Mayor Miles Sampa has said.

Many residents have complained of overspeeding by some motorists, leading to loss of lives.

Mr Sampa said in an interview that the 100 humps will be placed on various roads in the seven constituencies in the first phase of the project