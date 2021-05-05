LUSAKA TAKES TRIANGULAR LEAD

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

LUSAKA Golf Club opened a seven-point lead as the delayed Triangular tournament, which kick-starts the Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) season, got under way in the capital city.

The tournament, which should have started in January, was delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions.

But Lusaka, who hosted the first leg of the altered format which has seen Chilanga being transferred to the Southern Province, were in a buoyant form to register a healthy lead over their sworn rivals Chainama while new entrants Bonanza were in distant third.

Lusaka shot 44 points while Chainama had 37 and Bonanza got 27 going into the second leg at Chainama in a fortnight.

"We fared well," Chainama team manager Paul Nkhoma said. "We were a close second at our competitors' home ground and