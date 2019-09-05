Lusaka suffers SA aftershocks

STAFF REPORTERS, Lusaka

BUSINESS in Lusaka and some other parts of the country came to a standstill yesterday when most shopping malls closed down as hundreds of students protested against xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

In a show of displeasure at the violent attacks on some Africans in Johannesburg, University of Zambia (UNZA) students marched on the streets of Lusaka, and headed for the South African High Commission about 10kms away.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/