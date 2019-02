CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 36-YEAR-OLD painter of Lusaka and his 22-year-old sister are appearing in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for allegedly having sex despite knowing that they are relatives.

Alivad Mumba of Meanwood and Mirriam Hara are facing two counts of incest and an offence against morality.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/