Lusaka resident offers to pay for minister, ex-minister

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A LUSAKA resident has offered to pay over K50,000 which former minister of Health Joseph Kasonde drew as salaries and allowances when he remained in office after Parliament dissolved in 2016.

George Kakana has also offered to settle the funds accrued by Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo.

Mr Kakana said on Tuesday that Dr Kasonde served the country well and needs to be respected even in his death.

“I read about the Constitutional Court ruling in your paper that ministers and deputy ministers should pay for overstaying in office.

"I was touched when I saw the name of Dr Kasonde among those who needed to pay